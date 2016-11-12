Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not many people would have predicted Town's lightning start to the season and many argued the wheels would eventually come off the Town bus.

But we're now a third of the way through the season and Town are still third in the league.

Yes, Town have experienced a minor blip in form of late, but the league table doesn't lie.

David Wagner's side deserve to be toward the top of the table, having beaten high-flying Newcastle and Leeds, despite being marginally edged out by Brighton and Reading.

The German head coach said after the loss to Preston that it was the only time he has seen his squad fail to perform at 100 per cent and I agreed with his assessment.

Since then, a dismal display at Fulham saw Town play below par, but the side bounced back with a good point against promotion-chasing Birmingham.

The team Wagner has put together has grit and character, and when they have been beaten - which hasn't been too often this season - it's hard to bet on them losing again the following week.

There is a desire and belief in themselves and one another which grew exponentially in their six-match unbeaten run at the start of the year and it's hard to quantify how far that could take them.

Town's dream start may have been tampered down by the side taking just four points from their last available 15, but the international break will give them time to regroup and re-energise as a squad in order to restart the season with a bang.

Town have faced nine of the 11 other top half teams already this term and are playing three of the bottom four over the next three rounds of fixtures, with their rivals having some tricky ties to navigate.

This season is still well on track for the Terriers. Being realistic, a top half finish would have been deemed a success at the start of the campaign, so anything Town can achieve above that is a massive positive - and it could well happen.

The wheels on the Town bus are very much still on and I would not be surprised to see them driving on over the festive period and toward a playoff berth come May.