Dean Whitehead says he will speak to chairman Dean Hoyle and head coach David Wagner over his Huddersfield Town future.

The veteran midfielder is out of contract this summer, having spent two years at the club after joining from Middlesbrough in June 2015.

This season has seen the player record his third promotion with Huddersfield Town's success in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final over Reading on Monday coming after twice reaching the top-flight while with Sunderland.

And although the 35-year-old insists he is just concentrating on enjoying the club's first ever promotion to the Premier League, he has not ruled anything in or out next season.

On Huddersfield Town's triumph at Wembley, Whitehead said: “It's been magnificent – we've worked hard all season for this and we've managed to get the job done."

With the average age of Town’s Wembley starting XI less than 26 years old and the line-up containing only two players who have started a Premier League game, Whitehead could provide some much needed experience to a relatively young squad.

However, the midfielder believed with or without him, David Wagner's men have enough to adapt to life in the top-flight.

“I am just going to enjoy this now and look forward to next year regardless,” said Whitehead during the club's victory parade held at St George's Square on Tuesday evening.

“I don't know what I am doing right now but I'll speak to the manager and the chairman at some point.

“I can give my experiences of Premier League football but the boys are good enough and confident enough and will learn and look forward to it.”