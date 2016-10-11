Login Register
Victory for Huddersfield Town Under 23s

  • Updated
  • By

Frankie Bunn's side won at Crystal Palace

Selhurst Park

Huddersfield Town’s Under 23 side got back to winning ways at Crystal Palace.

Beaten by West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Cup on Friday, Frankie Bunn’s side were 2-0 victors in their Professional Development League match at Selhurst Park.

Jack Boyle netted a 25th-minute penalty after a foul on Jack Boyle.

Then Sam Warde seized on a defensive slip-up to double the lead just before half-time.

Town gave another run-out at left-back to former Liverpool player Alex O’Hanlon.

The Under 23s are next in action at home to Sheffield United on Monday (2pm).

