Chris Lowe is to have another scan on a foot injury but expects to be ruled out for a week or maybe two at Huddersfield Town.

The popular German left-back went off after 76 minutes in the 3-0 defeat at Leicester City and admits he will need time to recover properly.

Town’s classy 28-year-old was originally hurt in the fine 4-1 win at Watford before Christmas, when he went off at half time, but he took another similar knock at the King Power Stadium.

“I am still struggling with the hit from Watford, that I got in the first half,” said Lowe, who started against Stoke and Leicester but was not on the teamsheet against Burnley.

“We have another scan, but I expect I will probably be out for the next seven, 10 or 14 days; I’m not sure at the minute.

“My foot needs a bit of time to recover properly because just one training a week, then a match or on the bench, is not enough for the Premier League – that is the reason we have to recover as good as possible.

“I tried to help the team over the last 10 days as good as I could.”

While Lowe would not be surprised if head coach David Wagner made further changes for the FA Cup third-round trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday – he made five at Leicester – the former Kaiserslautern player has paid tribute to his colleagues who have battled through the busy holiday schedule.

“I think both teams (at Leicester) were tired and we knew before the game that the team who scored first would be in a really, really good way to win the game,” said the defender who has made 18 appearances this term.

“Especially in the first half I think we didn’t play too badly and maybe deserved more than what we got, but unfortunately they scored the first goal.

“They only difference on the day was (Riyad) Mahrez. He scored the first goal and that was the difference.

“From my point of view it was very, very difficult to score like he scored, but he did it. He is a world class player and maybe the difference.

“I think we have played really well, especially the players who have played all four games like Aaron (Mooy), Schindy (Christopher Schindler) and Zanka (Mathias Jorgensen).

“They’ve done a very good job over the week and over the whole season, so big credit to them, but unfortunately (against Leicester) we got nothing.”

So how do Town move on from the busiest spell of the campaign?

“First of all we have to recover as good as we can, like always,” added Lowe.

“I don’t know what the manager’s idea is for the Cup game – I think he will probably make some changes.

“Like I say, for the players who have played all four, or three games, it’s really, really tough and they will need a bit of rest to recover.

“I don’t know what the manager’s idea is, but we will see over the week.”

Lowe feels Town have done well over the holiday games and says the squad will definitely stick together for the second half of the season.

“We had a good period over Christmas with one win, three draws and, unfortunately, the loss,” he said.

“As always we will stick together, we will keep on going and we will collect more points.”