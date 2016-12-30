Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith says it’s a “great privilege” to have the captain’s armband for Huddersfield Town right now.

The 24-year-old right-back is leading out David Wagner’s team in the absence of club captain Mark Hudson, who is now back in full training following a hamstring injury.

Hudson was not included in the squad which beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Boxing Day – a fourth successive win to keep Town fourth in the Championship.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Latest Town team news ahead of Blackburn Rovers visit Share this video Watch Next

Smith again took the armband in front of a record Boxing Day stadium crowd of 22,100 and not only maintained his fine personal form, but helped inspire a comeback victory packed full of character.

“It’s a great privilege to wear the captain’s armband because this is a great club,” said Smith.

“I’ve said before I’m very happy here, I love the people here and so, to be captain of a special bunch of lads is a great honour.

“Everyone knows Mark Hudson is the club captain. Skip is Skip, that’s his title, but I am more than happy to stand in as and when needed.”

Smith, who joined Town from Manchester City in 2011, originally as part of the Development squad, says his approach is to play like a captain whether he has the armband or not.

“I do feel that responsibility now whether I am captain or not, because I have been here quite a while,” he explained.

“I think I’m one of the longest-serving players in the team now, so I put that pressure on myself (to play like a leader).

“I’m one of the more vocal players in the team, along with Huddy, Dean Whitehead and Jonathan Hogg – the more senior lads if you like – so I do feel that responsibility.

“So it’s great to wear the captain’s armband but I do feel, with or without it, I’ve got a role to play.”

Smith feels there’s much more to come from Town in the second half of the season.

“It’s great to be where we are and we still feel we have more to give,” he said.

“There is still a long way to go and you have to approach it one game at a time, but it’s nice to be in and around where we are and to be picking up the wins that we have.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on his side's season so far Share this video Watch Next

And is own form?

“Personally I’ve pleased with how I’m performing but, again, I still think there is more to come from me,” he answered.

“I’ve started to add more assists, which is good, and hopefully I can continue to push on.”