The German-born player who thwarted Huddersfield Town’s bid for a seventh successive league win reckons they found a way to combat David Wagner’s ‘gegenpressing’ style.

Barnsley ‘keeper Adam Davies was a key figure in preventing the Terriers from turning their dominance into three points as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

Davies, who was born in Rinteln while his father was serving in the Army out in Germany, pulled off a number of excellent saves to ensure that a half-time blast from manager Paul Heckingbottom brought its reward as the home side claimed a hard-fought point.

“Huddersfield are a good team, but we showed them too much respect in the first half,” admitted the 24-year-old ‘keeper, who was named the home man of the match.

“We had worked hard all week on a way to stop them playing, but we weren’t doing that on the pitch. The manager really had a go at us at half time.

“He showed us on a video where we were going wrong.

“We got to grips with it in the second half and played a lot better, so a point was probably a fair result in the end.”

Davies made a particularly spectacular save to keep out a volley from Collin Quaner, one of many chances Town created through the match.

But he modestly gave credit to his defensive colleagues for helping Barnsley to hold out in the closing stages after Marley Watkins had popped up with an equaliser.

“That’s what I’m there to do,” he said of his saves.

“That’s what it’s all about, especially for the defenders and goalkeeper, throwing yourself in front of anything to keep it out.

“We didn’t really lay a finger on Huddersfield in the first half, but we were so much better in the second half and, with a bit more quality, we might have nicked it in the end.”

While Wagner’s battlers missed out on the chance to close the gap on Newcastle after their draw with Bristol City, Barnsley reached the 50-point landmark following promotion.

“It’s a fantastic achievement,” he added of Barnsley’s season so far.

“That was the aim at the start of the season, to establish ourselves as a Championship club, which we look to have done now.

“We’ve not got the best home record and if we can pick that up, you never know where we might end up. Anything we achieve now will be a bonus this season.”