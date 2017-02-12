Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the Michael Hefele-inspired banner proclaimed, albeit in more colourful language, Huddersfield Town fans are in dreamland at the moment.

David Wagner’s side head to Rotherham United on Tuesday third in the Championship and chasing a sixth straight victory in all competitions.

They have won 11 of their last 13 matches, two of those triumphs coming in the FA Cup and setting up a mouth-watering crack at Manchester City in the fifth round at the John Smiths Stadium on Saturday.

Not that head coach Wagner will be thinking about trying to get the better of Pep Guardiola and his Premier League stars just yet.

How to beat Championship basement side Rotherham will be his sole focus, and just as at Queens Park Rangers, the showdown in South Yorkshire, while tasty looking, is likely to be more pukka pie than prawn sandwich.

Nothing seems to come easy in the second tier, and Town really had to graft for their first-ever league triumph at Loftus Road.

It came at the 13th attempt, the West Yorkshire club having made their first bid back in 1967/68, when the Shepherd’s Bush side won promotion to the top flight with the likes of Rodney Marsh in their ranks.

Promotion, of course, is what Town fans are hoping for, and Wagner’s side are certainly showing they can find different ways to pick up points.

They have 58 of them after 30 games with the help of 11 wins at home and now seven away.

Despite losing midfielder Jonathan Hogg to a groin injury after just 20 minutes - an obviously worrying development, clinically-taken goals by Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells meant Town were two to the good inside 37.

The travelling supporters (there were 1,746 of them in a recorded gate of 14,044) took delight in reminding Ian Holloway of the inaccuracy of his pre-season prediction that Town would be relegated.

But the home boss would have had the last laugh had it not been for the heroics of Town’s on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward and the resilience of Wagner’s team, who worked really hard to limit the Londoners to Luke Freeman’s powerful 60th-minute strike, which gave the stopper little chance.

Ward, having tipped Conor Washington’s effort against his right-hand post and out for a corner before Town scored, went on to make great saves from big striker Matt Smith, so often the focal point of Rangers’ attacking work, and Freeman’s fellow substitute Yeni Ngbakoto, the latter coming during a nail-biting seven minutes of stoppage time.

The players in front of the Wales international played their part too, and it’s noticeable how the likes of Rajiv van La Parra, Elias Kachunga, Brown and Wells have so readily taken on defensive as well as attacking duties.

The arrival of Brown on loan from Chelsea is proving a real boon.

Not only has his presence helped alleviate the absence of fellow Stamford Bridge starlet Kasey Palmer, out for two months with a hamstring injury.

But he now returns to Rotherham, where he spent the first half of this season on loan, on the back of a fourth goal in seven Town outings.

Wells supplied the cross for Brown, then went on to net his ninth of the campaign with a well-struck shot from Kachunga’s touch-on, Hefele having started the move with a neat pass to Martin Cranie, who advanced down the right and sent a low ball into the home danger zone.