Huddersfield Town fans were delighted to see Aaron Mooy back to his match-winning best and Town starting a busy and important run with a victory.

The 2-1 home success against Bristol City put them back up to fourth in the Championship table ahead of two away trips in just four days – to Burton Albion tomorrow and Norwich City on Friday.

Goals from Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells – at a time when the Bermudian’s future is very much in the spotlight – sealed the deserved win for David Wagner’s side.

Supporter Jim, from Greetland, had special praise for Australian loan man Mooy, who received the man of the match award.

“A wonderful all-round performance by Town,” said Jim.

“Aaron Mooy must be the best No10 in the Championship by a country mile.”

Allan, from Liversedge, explained: “A much needed win which was deserved.

“It did, however, once again show how we struggle to turn dominance into goals and, hopefully, this can be addressed in the January transfer window.”

SPH of Almondbury was very happy with a first win in six.

“Back to winning ways and relief after a run that looked like it would never end,” was the comment.

“Great to see the boys working hard and creating the chances to win the game.

“Bristol City were second best and despite some odd decisions by the officials, Town were worth the win.

“Some wonderful skill from RVP, Mooy was superb as usual and some clinical finishing from both forwards. UTT.”

Glenn, from Leigh, is expecting Wagner to switch the side around in such a busy period.

“Good win, all players committed to the cause and team spirit very evident – also fans played there part,” he said.

“Little bit of squad rotation required during busy period ahead.”

Colin, from Kirkheaton, picked up (like many others!) on the performance of referee Keith Stroud and his assitants.

“Great win, team kept going for 90 minutes,” he said.

“Poor showing by officials, but roll on Burton and Norwich away.”

Andy, who travels from Blackburn, picked out another player for praise.

“Great all-round performance. Tommy Smith, often unsung, was fantastic,” he said.

“Kachunga a real threat, along with Wells. Mooy again the architect of everything. Roll on Burton.”

Chris Green, from Dalton, said: “I hope the Bristol City goallie, Frankie Fielding, had a pint on me and the Town fans’ behalf for that comedy error, which gave Wells a goal which will go down as one handed on a plate and the easiest Wells may ever score in his career.

“So happy the ref did not brandish a red card from his pocket in the end, but Fielding was incredibly lucky getting away with a ticking off as the ball was handled outside the penalty area in the foul concerned.”

Terry, from Lincoln, also focused on the officials after praising Town.

“Another good performance and a deserved result against a big, physical team,” he said.

“Not getting the second goal in the first half when we dominated could have cost us again.

“Worst refereeing I have seen in years. Why was their goalkeeper not sent off?”

Mike Davis reckons the refereeing highlighted the need for technology to be used - maybe on a referral basis like in cricket or tennis.

Conceding none of the decisions made altered the deserved result, he said: "When we turn up at a match surely, we as fans, want a fair contest and, while it's not perfect, I believe technology would give us a fairer contest.

"A short watch of TV could change a game or a season. Imagine if the dodgy decision was in the playoffs?

"I can't see an argument against the introduction of technology, after all it leads to excitement in Rugby League as the crowd wait for the try decision.

"And it's not at precedent. Goalline technology has already improved fairness."

Dave, who lives in Holmfirth, concluded: “Any point gained in this division is a good one and keeps the season ticking over.

“Anyone can beat each other and Town fans need to be realistic. A couple of quality players and we may surprise a few.”