Town fans in fine voice as Man City clash kicks off

Huddersfield Town fans were once again in fan voice last night as they watched their side take on Premier League giants Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side eventually ran out 5-1 winners on the night, but all the noise was coming from the travelling support.

Well over 7,000 fans made the short journey to Manchester last night to see Town in action and they were rewarded with their team taking an early lead.

David Wagner's side could not hold on, but gave their all against one of the best teams in Europe.

Harry Bunn's seventh-minute strike was cancelled out by Leroy Sane before a Sergio Aguero brace and goals from Pablo Zabaleta and Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the game for City.

Have a look at the video above to see the Town fans in full voice as the FA Cup fifth round replay kicked off.