Huddersfield Town fans are praying for one more remarkable performance at Wembley to win promotion to the Premier League.

Stop rubbing your eyes people, it wasn’t a dream – Town really are going to the national stadium on May 29 to take on Reading in the Championship play-off final.

David Wagner’s side toppled Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals with a show of true character and steel, going through 4-3 on penalties with the help of two cracking saves from Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward.

Keen fan Roger, from Kirkburton, summed up his feelings like this:

“My nerves are shot, but have realised that I am not dreaming and the feeling is wonderful

“David Wagner and his team have made me and thousands more very happy.

“One more performance to the promised land.”

Town recovered from going behind to a Steven Fletcher header to equalise through Nahki Wells and then hold their nerve in the shoot-out – much to the delight of the lucky 2,000 Terriers’ fans who had tickets for Hillsborough.

Bryan, in Slaithwaite, said: “Scintillating performance by each and every one of them.

“I’m so proud of them!

“Thoroughly deserved over the two legs. Bring on Reading!”

Andrew Zavros from Birkenshaw agreed with that assessment after watching Chris Lowe, Michael Hefele, Nahki Wells and Aaron Mooy score from the spot.

“World class performance with a true Terrier style of play,” he said.

“Fitness was better than the Owls. Quaner man-of-the-match for me.”

Damian, in Boston (although we’re not sure which one!), described the outcome as “fantastic”.

He said: “Truly unbelievable – never expected this.

“So now let’s try finish the job. We can do it, Come on Town!”

Bill from Birkby hopes Town have a fully-fit squad to choose from on the 29th.

“Considering the occasion, the best performance of the season, though helped hugely by Wednesday’s strange decision to substitute the ever-dangerous Fletcher,” said Bill.

“Now let’s get Izzy and Elias fully fit because Reading are beatable.

“One last point: Colin Quaner proved what I’ve suspected all along, that he’s a winger, not a centre forward!”