Huddersfield Town’s Collin Quaner is hoping to kick-on at SV Sandhausen today after a slight knock initially delayed his pre-season preparations.

The 26-year-old missed Town’s first pre-season outing at Accrington Stanley through an injury sustained in training before making his bow in the 3-1 win over Bury FC on Sunday afternoon.

The German forward played 30 minutes at Gigg Lane, setting-up new signing Tom Ince for his second goal in as many games with a delicious cross from the right.

Playing more on the right as opposed to through the middle is not something that fazes Quaner, who joined the club from Union Berlin back in January.

“It doesn’t matter where I play, it just feels really good to be back on the pitch with the team,” remarked Quaner.

“It’s not a rigid system we play so it doesn’t matter where I play - everybody knows the positions and what we have to do in each one.

“With the new guys we are quite confident it won’t take too long for them to adapt to the team and the system.”

Quaner is also looking forward to today’s game in Germany, having played against the Bundesliga.2 outfit before his move to West Yorkshire.

On the clash this afternoon, Quaner said: “It will be a very good test for us as they are a very physical team – they like to run a lot and I think we will have to show our best.

“For them it is only a week or so until their season starts so they will be a tough test for us.”