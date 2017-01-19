Nahki Wells says he has no interest in leaving Huddersfield Town this month.
There has been no shortage of speculation over the Bermudian international.
But the 26-year-old insists his sole focus is on the club’s bid for promotion to the Premier League.
Wells, who has notched seven times this term, is out of contract the summer after next.
“I can guarantee I will be here to the end of the season,” said the former Bradford City player.
“Speculation is part of the game, especially at this time of the year.
“But my focus is on this club and helping us achieve success.”