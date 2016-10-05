Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
VIDEO: See who YOU have voted for as Huddersfield Town's player of the season so far

  • Updated
  • By

The Examiner has been asking for fans' marks out of ten after each game – find out here who is the current stand-out performer of the campaign

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Huddersfield Town are riding high at the top of the SkyBet Championship as domestic league action breaks for the latest round of international fixtures this week.

It's been a memorable season so far with Town claiming eight wins and a draw from the first 11 league games to herald the club's most successful start to a season in their proud 108-year history.

And there have been some memorable performances as well – Danny Ward producing a string of fine saves against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aaron Mooy's display and spectacular goal at Leeds United and Christopher Schindler's colossal showing last weekend at Ipswich Town.

But who is Huddersfield Town's Player of the Season so far?

After every game we have been asking you, the fans, to vote for your Town Man of the Match using the interactive Player Ratings gadget.

And now the current results can be revealed exclusively in the short infographic video above.

Huddersfield Town latest

Huddersfield Town LIVE Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Latest Championship transfer rumours Town quiet on Wagner-Villa Links
1 of 4
Football News

