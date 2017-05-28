The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Reading FC at Wembley on MOnday in the Championship play-off final with the winner being promoted to the Premier League.

The teams have faced each other twice in the regular season, but we wanted to delve deeper into the Terriers' opposition.

Here GetReading's Reading FC writer Jonathan Lowe lifts the lid on the Royals ahead of the big game.

Who is the dangerman?

Right now it has to be Yann Kermorgant.

When he plays well Reading generally win.

And it's no coincidence he's come to the fore in recent months with 10 goals in his last 11 games and has been instrumental in Reading's strong finish to the season.

A good striker of the ball too so useful at free-kicks and penalties, strong in the air and puts in more than his fair share of defensive work as well.

How are they likely to set up?

It's likely to be a defensive formation, with five at the back.

Skipper Paul McShane is missing due to suspension and that's a big blow, but Royals do have players who can step up, like Tiago Ilori did in the play-off final second leg.

Stam is not shy of changing formation or personnel on a game by game basis so it's tricky to say who will be starting.

I'm expecting roughly a 5-4-1 formation with Kermorgant leading the line up top.

The likes of John Swift, Garath McCleary and Roy Beerens are all capable of pushing forward to help support him lead the line.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Who is injured/suspended?

McShane is suspened - he's in the middle of a three-game ban after a straight red in the play-off final first leg at Fulham.

Jordan Obita was injured in that game as well and missed the second leg but he is set to return for the final.

Callum Harriott is out long-term with a hamstring injury while Deniss Rakels and Stephen Quinn are back in training from lenghty spells out but won't feature for Reading.

What is the atmosphere like in the town?

Everyone is generally pretty excited and eager for it all to get started really.

It's been a while since the last game. Reading are being written off once again but it's something fans have been used to all season.

They're happy for it to be the same again and are hoping for the same outcome!

Are the fans confident in their side?

It's pretty hard not to be!

They've seen their side come this far and that's an astonishing achievement in itself.

There are a few nerves understandably and many feel it would be a huge disappointment if they did lose, but given what they have done this year and with an experienced person [from a playing perspective] like Stam at the helm, they hope his big-game experience will enable Royals to get the better of Town.

What is the feeling like towards Huddersfield Town?

They're a side to be admired and similar in a way to Reading - coming from being seen as relegation candidates to completely defying the odds this season.

They are a side which have earned respect and their style has been effective.

Like Reading, they like to have the ball so it will be fascinating to see which side stiffles the other the most.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What Town player are you most fearing?

Nahki Wells ALWAYS seems to score against Reading.

He has been on fans' wishlists for the past few seasons as his pace and eye for goal have always been impressive.

Just hoping he has an off day on Monday.

What outcome would you predict?

It's going to be settled by a single goal, I can't see it being very open at all given what is at stake.

It would take a very brave person to go against Reading now they have come this far.

I've written them off plenty of times this season but I'm quietly confident they'll get the job doen this time.

I'm going for 1-0 Reading.