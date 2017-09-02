Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Altona 93 in a friendly match tomorrow to keep their fitness up over the international break.

The Terriers have enjoyed a superb start to life in the Premier League, remaining unbeaten in their first three matches and entering the break third in the table.

West Ham travelled to the Altona in pre-season, playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw with the fourth division German club, and the friendly match Town have scheduled looks likely to provide a different opposition to the top tier of English football.

We spoke to Football.London's Hammers journalist Sam Inkersole to find out about Town's next opposition.

What type of football can Town expect from Altona?

If it's anything like the pre-season game against the Hammers, it will be incredibly gung-ho from Altona.

They played without fear against a Premier League side, wanting to get an upset which they succeeded in doing.

There were barely any long balls from the Germans, it was all passing along the deck through midfield and looking to feed balls in behind to the front two.

For a fourth-tier German team and the third biggest team in Hamburg, they actually played some pretty decent stuff.

What was their game plan against West Ham?

I don't think there really was one to be honest - they just went all in to try and win the game, no matter how they did it.

They just went all for the win which I imagine they will do against against the Terriers.

They certainly did like to press high up the pitch however, so you could say that was part of the game plan.

Did any of their players stand out in the 3-3 draw?

In all honesty - no.

Simply because they used four goalkeepers and made 15 other substitutions during the friendly, so barely anyone who actually had an extended period of time on the pitch managed to really impress.

If there was one who stood out, it was probably Dennis Thiessen, who scored an absolute cracker of a goal from 25 yards out to open the scoring and was a live wire in the 45 minutes he got.

What's the stadium like?

In my opinion - it was brilliant.

It's a really old-school ground, like something you'd find in non-league - not Football League standard - but it created a heck of an atmosphere.

Hammers fans were weirdly penned in to some holding area at one end of the ground where they watched the game with no seating.

Don't be expecting luxury when you go there, that's for sure.

Also, bear in mind it's a good 30 minute walk from Altona itself where I stayed.

There are buses you can catch to the ground but when you get off the tube at Altona, you've still got a journey ahead of you.

What were the fans like? Were they welcoming to West Ham supporters?

The Altona fans were superb, creating such a brilliant atmosphere in front of about 6,000 supporters.

They came out of the tunnel to the Star Wars theme music and blared heavy metal tunes throughout the warm up.

Their PA man was also incredible in the way he announced goals after the air raid horn did the rounds.

It certainly made for a super atmosphere and made the game really enjoyable.

The best thing is, fans can have a beer while watching the game without having to wait until half time and going to a crowded bar - booze was served throughout on little mobile stalls for three euros a pint.