Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City club captain Vincent Kompany will be handed a second start of 2017 in the FA Cup fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, according to reports.

The Belgian centre-half has been plagued with injuries in his time at the Etihad, but managed the full 90 minutes in the fourth round tie against Crystal Palace.

And - according to the Mirror - Guardiola will hand the 30-year-old another cup start at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on Manchester City game NOT being a test Share this video Watch Next

John Stones and Aleksandar Kolarov have been utilised recently in the heart of defence by the former Barcelona boss, but he is likely to change his team around with the visit of Monaco in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

The paper goes on to claim that former Barca keeper Claudio Bravo could be welcomed back to the starting line-up, with Sergio Aguero, Fabian Delph and Gael Clichy also expected to start.

Ex-Valencia centre-back Nicolas Otamendi is tipped to partner Kompany at the back.