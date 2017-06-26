Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are gearing up for their debut season in the Premier League come August, with the Terriers pitting themselves against some of the best teams in Europe.

Town will visit iconic stadiums such as Old Trafford, Anfield and Stamford Bridge next campaign, as well as returning to Wembley to face Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur.

It's been 45 years since Town played a competitive fixture away at Liverpool, with the David Wagner/Jurgen Klopp relationship adding to the intrigue of the encounter.

But is it Anfield you're looking forward to the most next season? Or is there another ground you can't wait to visit as a travelling Town fan?

Have your say with our survey below and we'll reveal which ground fans are most excited to visit later in the week.