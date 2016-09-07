Vote: Is Huddersfield Town's David Wagner your August Manager of the Month?

Huddersfield Town's David Wagner is surely a candidate for August's Championship Manager of the Month award having steered his side to the top of the table with four wins from five matches.

Aston Villa were the only side to take a point off Town so far this campaign, when a late Michael Hefele deflection stole a dramatic draw against the relegated giant.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom and Fulham foreman Slavisa Jokanovic would be two other managers in with a shout, but Wagner is likely to be in pole position for the honour.

Aitor Karanka claimed two Manager of the Month awards last season

No Town manager has won the Championship award since its inception in 2004, with Lee Clark last winning a managerial award for Huddersfield back in 2011 when he scooped the League One Manager of the Month trophy in October.

The shortlist for the award is due to be released on Thursday with the winner announced a day later, but we want to know who you think deserves to scoop the prize.

