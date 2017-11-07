The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a successful start to Premier League life so far this season, collecting 15 points from 11 matches to put them 10th in the top-flight table.

Town beat West Bromwich Albion at home last week to head into the international break in the top 10 teams in the country, with only the 'big six', Burnley, Brighton and Watford above them.

And the Terriers have turned heads in the top tier with impressive wins over Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, not to mention the famous victory over Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Town's players have performed superbly and have been utilised exceptionally by head coach David Wagner.

But what marks would you score the Town men for their start to the season?

