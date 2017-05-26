The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town's play-off final against Reading FC at Wembley is edging ever closer, with excitement building across the Town.

Town's semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday is now nine days in the past, yet the penalty shootout memories seem as vivid as ever.

Chris Lowe, Michael Hefele, Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells all converted from the spot before Jack Payne's effort was saved by Keiren Westwood.

The midfielder's grief was short-lived however, as Danny Ward saved Fernando Forestieri's spot kick to send Town to Wembley on Monday.

Both managers are predicting an even encounter and penalties may be needed again to separate the sides.

Would you keep the same penalty takers? Or would you mix up the order?

Have your say with our penalty taker poll below.

Vote those you want to take a penalty up, and those you don't down.