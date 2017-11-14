Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have already had some sensational moments in their first ever Premier League campaign.

The Terriers have beaten Manchester United, Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace on their way to 10th place after 11 games, only losing four matches and drawing three.

Town have also kept five cleans sheets in the top flight and boast the sixth-best defensive record in the Premier League.

But what has been your highlight of the season so far?

Was it the final whistle against Manchester United? Or maybe Rajiv Van La Parra's wondergoal against West Brom? How about Town's first Premier League win at home against the Geordies?

Take your pick from our shortlist below - if you have a different highlight, let us know in the comments.