Huddersfield Town are sweating on the fitness of two key players ahead of this Saturday’s clash against Leicester City.

David Wagner’s men will be looking bounce back from Monday night’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at West Ham United with a positive performance in front of an expected sell-out John Smith’s Stadium crowd.

But the side could line up against the Foxes without Kasey Palmer and Collin Quaner – who both missed out at the London Stadium through injury.

Jonathan Hogg and Martin Cranie were not considered for the matchday squad after long-term problems but are working their way back into the picture and may have an outside chance of making next Tuesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Crystal Palace.

Quaner picked up a knee injury in the 3-0 friendly victory over Altona 93 in Hamburg last weekend and is expected to be back in contention.

However, there is no immediate update from the club on Palmer.

The Chelsea loanee returned to PPG Canalside reportedly injury-free after netting the final goal in England Under 21s’ 3-0 win over Latvia in their Euro 2019 qualifier last Tuesday.

It is not known what the 20-year-old’s specific injury is or the extent of it, with head coach Wagner expected to announce details of it during the pre-match press conference for the Leicester City game at Thursday lunchtime.