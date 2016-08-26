Login Register
Wales Under 21 call for Huddersfield Town forward

Jake Charles has been added to Geraint Williams' squad

Huddersfield Town's Jake Charles

Huddersfield Town forward Jake Charles has been added to the Wales Under 21 squad for next month’s Euro 2017 qualifiers against Denmark and Luxembourg.

After seven out of 10 matches, Geraint Williams’ side sit third in Qualifying Group 5, a point behind Romania and four adrift of leaders Denmark, who have a game in hand.

VIDEO: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on transfer deadline day

Transfer window
The nine group winners qualify for the 12-team finals in Poland with the four best second-placed sides going into two-legged play-offs.

Wales face Denmark at Wrexham on Friday, September 2, and Luxembourg in Bangor on Tuesday 6, both kicking off at 5.00.

The squad also includes former Town centre-back Joe Wright, now at Doncaster Rovers.

Charles, the 20-year-old grandson of Welsh footballing legend John Charles, has six Under 21 caps.

He has also played at Under 16, 17 and 19 level.

Charles’ Town teammate Jon Gorenc Stankovic is in the Slovenia Under 21 squad for their qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Waterford on September 2.

