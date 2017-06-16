Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a day that will live long in the memory as Huddersfield Town secured Premier League promotion with victory in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley.

And Town fans can now own a little piece of history as the EFL and sponsors Sky Bet have listed four commemorative replica shirts and winners medals from the historic day via online marketplace eBay.

However, if you are thinking of placing a bid be wary that, at the time of writing, the cheapest listing is currently priced at a whopping £750 .

With just under 24 hours to go until closing, two of the listings are currently priced at £770 with the fourth priced at £870 .

Each comes in a bespoke display case and a Certificate of Authenticity with each shirt signed by the squad at the beginning of the 2016/17 season.

All proceeds from the auction will go to The Rett Syndrome Charity UK (Reverse Rett), who aim to drive the development of treatments and cures for Rett Syndrome and related MECP2 disorders.