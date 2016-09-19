Warning for Huddersfield Town from Reading manager Jaap Stam

Reading manager Jaap Stam applauds the fans after his side's victory at Barnsley

Reading boss Jaap Stam says his side’s resilient 2-1 win away to Barnsley was down to defending based on commitment.

Garath McCleary and John Swift gave the Royals a 2-0 lead in the first half-hour but they had to see the game out with 10 men after McCleary’s dismissal.

Reading to to Brighton in the EFL Cup tomorrow before hosting Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Stam said: “In the first half we played very well. We had good possession, generated a number of chances and scored two good goals.

Watch Town's celebrations after the win against QPR:

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“We dominated with 11 men on the pitch, but obviously after Garath got sent off it was a totally different game. We decided to play a 4-4-1 system that allowed us to defend against Barnsley, who are a side with real quality.

“Sometimes maybe we got a bit lucky, but we worked very hard and didn’t give many clear-cut chances away.

“Of course, Garath knows what he’s done and does feel guilty because he was playing a fantastic game until then, but I think you have to question whether something like that can’t just see a yellow card given.

“We are building a certain team with a certain style of play and defending is definitely an aspect of that. We made it very difficult for the attacking team.”

Despite starting the better side, Barnsley fell victim to a sharp counter-attack engineered by McCleary and Swift. The latter was tripped in the box by Tykes keeper Adam Davies and the former saw his penalty saved but tucked away the rebound.

Shortly after, Swift found himself totally free in the middle of the park to advance, pick his spot and give his side a 2-0 lead. Moments later McCleary, who had impressed up to then, saw red after shoving Conor Hourihane to the ground after he took issue with a foul on Danny Williams.

The Royals defended well throughout a feisty second half.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom commented: “We suffered through not getting the first goal.

“Credit has to go to Reading, who played well. It was a good open game with chances at both ends, but going down 2-0 is always going to be hard.”