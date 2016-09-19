Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Warning for Huddersfield Town from Reading manager Jaap Stam

Our defence is very resolute says David Wagner's rival

Reading manager Jaap Stam applauds the fans after his side's victory at Barnsley

Reading boss Jaap Stam says his side’s resilient 2-1 win away to Barnsley was down to defending based on commitment.

Garath McCleary and John Swift gave the Royals a 2-0 lead in the first half-hour but they had to see the game out with 10 men after McCleary’s dismissal.

Reading to to Brighton in the EFL Cup tomorrow before hosting Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Stam said: “In the first half we played very well. We had good possession, generated a number of chances and scored two good goals.

Watch Town's celebrations after the win against QPR:

WATCH: Final whistle celebrations as Huddersfield Town beat QPR at the John Smith's Stadium
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“We dominated with 11 men on the pitch, but obviously after Garath got sent off it was a totally different game. We decided to play a 4-4-1 system that allowed us to defend against Barnsley, who are a side with real quality.

“Sometimes maybe we got a bit lucky, but we worked very hard and didn’t give many clear-cut chances away.

“Of course, Garath knows what he’s done and does feel guilty because he was playing a fantastic game until then, but I think you have to question whether something like that can’t just see a yellow card given.

“We are building a certain team with a certain style of play and defending is definitely an aspect of that. We made it very difficult for the attacking team.”

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ahead of the game.

Despite starting the better side, Barnsley fell victim to a sharp counter-attack engineered by McCleary and Swift. The latter was tripped in the box by Tykes keeper Adam Davies and the former saw his penalty saved but tucked away the rebound.

Shortly after, Swift found himself totally free in the middle of the park to advance, pick his spot and give his side a 2-0 lead. Moments later McCleary, who had impressed up to then, saw red after shoving Conor Hourihane to the ground after he took issue with a foul on Danny Williams.

The Royals defended well throughout a feisty second half.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom commented: “We suffered through not getting the first goal.

“Credit has to go to Reading, who played well. It was a good open game with chances at both ends, but going down 2-0 is always going to be hard.”

More on Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery?
1 of 4

Previous Articles

David Wagner urges Huddersfield public: Come and join Town's bid for success

The John Smith's Stadium club are still top of the Championship after beating QPR

Related Tags

People
John Swift
Teams
Reading FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. John Swift
    Warning for Huddersfield Town from Reading manager Jaap Stam
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Watch the amazing South Stand atmosphere as Huddersfield Town claim 2-1 win over QPR
  3. David Wagner
    What David Wagner and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said about Huddersfield Town
  4. David Wagner
    David Wagner urges Huddersfield public: Come and join Town's bid for success
  5. Danny Brough
    Huddersfield Giants score morale-boosting 22-14 win over Leeds Rhinos to lift survival chances

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent