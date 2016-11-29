Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goals from Reece Burke and Yanic Wildschut were enough to give Wigan Athletic a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday evening.

And Latics boss Warren Joyce was quick to heap praise on his side after the match as the 51-year-old celebrated his first victory since taking over as manager earlier this month.

Speaking after the West Yorkshire win, Joyce said: “It was a tremendous performance. We’ve worked hard for a couple of weeks now and I’ve been pleased with the effort they’ve put in.

"The things that we’ve been doing in training have showed up tonight and we deserved the three points.

“We want the same things with and without the ball whether we’re playing at home or away. We want to look like we know what we’re doing and the players know their jobs now. Tonight is something to definitely build on.”

And the former Manchester United Under 21 manager also singled out Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut for special praise - the player not only scoring his side's winning goal but terrorising the Huddersfield Town backline throughout the game.

“I think Yanic is a good footballer with a lot of pace,” Joyce said. “He’s still a young player and we probably still don’t know where his best position will end up. Since I’ve come in though, I see the centre forward position as a better role for him.

And the Wigan boss went on to liken the player to current Old Trafford sensation Marcus Rashford as a winger-turned striker.

'It might be a big statement,' admitted Joyce. 'His top end pace is quicker than Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo.'

Wigan's next game is at home to in-form Derby County on Saturday while Huddersfield Town travel to the Latics' Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.