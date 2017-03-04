Huddersfield Town know all about Elias Kachunga's prowess in front of goal but do you know who his childhood footballing hero was?
The 24-year-old has been a revelation this campaign, playing more minutes of football than any of his team-mates as well as becoming a firm fans-favourite with 1980s old School Funk "Ain't Nobody" by Rufus & Chaka Khan being adopted especially for the player.
Scoring 11 goals so far this season, the forward has operated both up front and on the wings and developed a strong understanding with right-back Tommy Smith - who has provided six assists for the German.
So, we all know his capabilities on the pitch but what does he like off it?
In the first of a new series of articles, the Examiner tries to delve a bit deeper into the player and the Huddersfield Town squad with an informal and off-beat one minute Q&A challenge.
Find out who is the best dressed Town player, what the forward's favourite German car is and more in the video above.