Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town know all about Elias Kachunga's prowess in front of goal but do you know who his childhood footballing hero was?

The 24-year-old has been a revelation this campaign, playing more minutes of football than any of his team-mates as well as becoming a firm fans-favourite with 1980s old School Funk "Ain't Nobody" by Rufus & Chaka Khan being adopted especially for the player.

Scoring 11 goals so far this season, the forward has operated both up front and on the wings and developed a strong understanding with right-back Tommy Smith - who has provided six assists for the German.

So, we all know his capabilities on the pitch but what does he like off it?

In the first of a new series of articles, the Examiner tries to delve a bit deeper into the player and the Huddersfield Town squad with an informal and off-beat one minute Q&A challenge.

Find out who is the best dressed Town player, what the forward's favourite German car is and more in the video above.