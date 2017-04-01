He's the quiet and understated German who goes about his business on the pitch, but little else is known about full-back Chris Lowe.
Since signing from FC Kaiserslautern in the summer, the 27-year-old has made the left-back position his own, making 35 appearances for Huddersfield Town so far this season.
With David Wagner's preferred formation putting much emphasis on marauding full-backs, Lowe always offers an attacking option down the left-hand side which has also seen the player on the scoresheet once this season - against Barnsley back in August.
So, we all know his capabilities on the pitch but what does he like off it?
In a continued series of articles, the Examiner tries to delve a bit deeper into the player and the Huddersfield Town squad with an informal and off-beat one minute Q&A challenge.
Find out who is the best dressed Town player, what the defender's favourite German car is and more in the video above.