He's the quiet and understated German who goes about his business on the pitch, but little else is known about full-back Chris Lowe.

Since signing from FC Kaiserslautern in the summer, the 27-year-old has made the left-back position his own, making 35 appearances for Huddersfield Town so far this season.

With David Wagner's preferred formation putting much emphasis on marauding full-backs, Lowe always offers an attacking option down the left-hand side which has also seen the player on the scoresheet once this season - against Barnsley back in August.

So, we all know his capabilities on the pitch but what does he like off it?

In a continued series of articles, the Examiner tries to delve a bit deeper into the player and the Huddersfield Town squad with an informal and off-beat one minute Q&A challenge.

Find out who is the best dressed Town player, what the defender's favourite German car is and more in the video above.