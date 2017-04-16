Sing along with the American Soccer Fan's Dean Wh

Huddersfield Town fans know all about his goalscoring capabilities on the pitch but who was Nahki Wells footballing hero growing up in Bermuda?

Since arriving from West Yorkshire neighbours Bradford City in January 2014, the 26-year-old has found the back of the net with consummate ease for Town.

The club's top scorer for the past two seasons, Wells has so far got 10 goals this campaign as well as two assists.

Born in Hamilton, Wells has so far made nine international appearances for Bermuda's national team, scoring five goals.

So, we all know his capabilities on the pitch but what does he like off it?

In a continued series of articles, the Examiner tries to delve a bit deeper into the player and the rest of the Huddersfield Town squad with an informal and off-beat one minute Q&A challenge.

Find out what he prefers the most – Triangles or Squares, Kyle Lightbourne or Shaun Goater as well as a number of other questions in the video above.