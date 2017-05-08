He's Huddersfield Town's larger-than-life German centre-back who is hard to ignore – but is there any more fans can find out about him?

Since arriving in the summer from Dynamo Dresden, the 26-year-old has gone on to make 39 appearances in all competitions for David Wagner's side.

He has also become a firm fans favourite for his antics – with terrace chants, t-shirts and fancy dress tributes in his honour.

A character who is already extremely open and honest, is there really anything else we can find out about him?

In a continued series of articles, the Examiner tries to delve a bit deeper into the player and the rest of the Huddersfield Town squad with an informal and off-beat one minute Q&A challenge.

Have a look at the video above to find the answers to all important questions such as does he prefer giraffes or lions and much more....

