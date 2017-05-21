The video will start in 8 Cancel

Christopher Schindler became Huddersfield Town's most expensive player when he joined for a club record fee from 1860 Munich last summer.

Since then, the 27-year-old has quickly established himself as the leading centre-back in the squad during his first season in England – one which has led the side to the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley.

Widely praised for his reliability, consistency and composure at the back but what else do fans know about the quietly-spoken, polite and conscientious German?

In a continued series of articles, the Examiner tries to delve a bit deeper into the player and the Huddersfield Town squad with an informal and off-beat one minute Q&A challenge.

Find out who is the best dressed Town player, what the defender's favourite German car is and more in the video above.