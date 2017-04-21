Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes midfield linchpin Aaron Mooy "totally deserves" his inclusion in the Championship's PFA Team of the Year.

Mooy has enjoyed a stand-out season with Town and was voted in to the Team of the Year by his fellow professionals.

And the boss believes the Australian is a worthy inclusion and can be proud of his nomination for the prestigious accolade.

"I think first of all he can be proud and the whole team can be proud that he is part of our team," said Wagner.

"I think he totally deserves it. He is for sure one of the most consistent players in our period and if Aaron plays good then usually the team plays good and if Aaron plays very good then usually the team plays very good.

"He is a player who influences our game a lot and if you know how many miles he travelled as well - especially in the international break - it is unbelievable how consistently he performs.

"We would like to make sure that Aaron will be on his highest level in the last four league matches and hopefully we'll have some further matches with him in this season."