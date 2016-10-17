WATCH: Amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A John Smith's attendance of 22,368 witnessed Huddersfield Town succumb to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday yesterday afternoon.

Italian forward Fernando Forestieri sealed the win for the Owls, converting a 68th minute penalty after Rajiv van La Parra handled the ball in the penalty area.

It was Huddersfield Town's first home defeat of the season, played out in front of the record crowd – surpassing the previous home best of 21,764 for the League One derby against Leeds United back in February 2010.

And as ever, 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all.

From his pre-match thoughts and predictions to the electric build-up of banners, confetti and bouncing fans, watch the video above as he captures the atmosphere of it all.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .