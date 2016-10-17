Login Register
Save HRI A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Watch amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Re-live the record John Smith's attendance encounter via footage captured from Ben Hall of the Huddersfield town YouTube channel TerriersTV

WATCH: Amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
A John Smith's attendance of 22,368 witnessed Huddersfield Town succumb to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday yesterday afternoon.

Italian forward Fernando Forestieri sealed the win for the Owls, converting a 68th minute penalty after Rajiv van La Parra handled the ball in the penalty area.

It was Huddersfield Town's first home defeat of the season, played out in front of the record crowd – surpassing the previous home best of 21,764 for the League One derby against Leeds United back in February 2010.

And as ever, 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all.

From his pre-match thoughts and predictions to the electric build-up of banners, confetti and bouncing fans, watch the video above as he captures the atmosphere of it all.

For more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday, 16.10.16: Town fans during the game.

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 1-0 defeat to the Owls at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: Town's Jonathan Hogg battles for the ball with Wednesday's David Jones.
