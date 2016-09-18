Watch the amazing South Stand atmosphere as Huddersfield Town claim 2-1 win over QPR

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town maintained their 100% unbeaten home record yesterday afternoon as they saw off Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith's Stadium.

After two consecutive games on the road, a bumper 20,595 roared David Wagner's men onto victory to remain top of the SkyBet Championship.

And the atmosphere was nowhere more remarkable than in the Chadwick Lawrence South Stand where the North Stand Loyal cheered Town to victory.

And 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all – from pre-match to all the goals and the final whistle celebrations.

Following Town home and away since the age of five-years-old, the passionate Town fan is currently studying in Year 11 at the Mirfield Free Grammar on Kitson Hill Road and hopes to one-day become a Sports Journalist.

Have a look at the fan video highlights from yesterday's game and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT.