Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Watch the amazing South Stand atmosphere as Huddersfield Town claim 2-1 win over QPR

  • By

Re-live yesterday's impressive victory via footage captured from Ben Hall of the Huddersfield town YouTube channel TerriersTV

WATCH the amazing South Stand atmosphere as Huddersfield Town claim 2-1 win over QPR
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Huddersfield Town maintained their 100% unbeaten home record yesterday afternoon as they saw off Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith's Stadium.

After two consecutive games on the road, a bumper 20,595 roared David Wagner's men onto victory to remain top of the SkyBet Championship.

And the atmosphere was nowhere more remarkable than in the Chadwick Lawrence South Stand where the North Stand Loyal cheered Town to victory.

And 15-year-old Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all – from pre-match to all the goals and the final whistle celebrations.

Following Town home and away since the age of five-years-old, the passionate Town fan is currently studying in Year 11 at the Mirfield Free Grammar on Kitson Hill Road and hopes to one-day become a Sports Journalist.

Have a look at the fan video highlights from yesterday's game and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT.

More on Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery?
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers,17.09.2016: Town Fans at the John Smith's Stadium.

Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's impressive 2-1 victory over QPR this afternoon at the John Smith's Stadium

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Places
John Smith's Stadium
Teams
Queens Park Rangers FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    What David Wagner and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said about Huddersfield Town
  2. David Wagner
    Progress for Smith and Palmer, hail Hefele: Five things we learned from Huddersfield Town v QPR
  3. Danny Brough
    Huddersfield Giants score morale-boosting 22-14 win over Leeds Rhinos to lift survival chances
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Watch the amazing South Stand atmosphere as Huddersfield Town claim 2-1 win over QPR
  5. David Wagner
    David Wagner urges Huddersfield public: Come and join Town's bid for success

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent