Queues outside the ticket office as season cards go on sale

There were large queues outside the John Smith's Stadium yesterday as Huddersfield Town 2017/18 season cards went on sale.

The low cost of the tickets, coupled with a winning Town team, has helped drive demand for the season cards this season, with the club hoping to reach 17,000 holders for next term.

This campaign 15,001 season tickets were sold and attendances at the John Smith's Stadium have averaged over 20,000.

And more people will be hoping to get their hands on a golden ticket for next season as Town could be playing their football in the top tier of English football for the first time since 1971/72.

The club have also kept the price of season cards low, with adult tickets available for just £199.

And Town have also revealed that Dean Hoyle's 'Personal Premiership Pledge' will stand should Town make it into the top tier this term.

In 2010, the chairman said: “This is my Personal Premiership Pledge: If we are able, one day, to be promoted to the Premiership and I am still chairman, then every fan who has been a season-ticket holder in either the 2008-09 or 2009-10 seasons – and then continued each year from 2010-11 – will be able to share in that success and be rewarded for that loyal and unstinting support.

“They will be truly special. Each of them will be able purchase a season-ticket for the first season in the Premiership for just £100."

The perfect storm leading up to the season card release caused queues outside the ticket office at the stadium, with even more people securing their seats for next season online.

If you have not yet purchased your season card for the 2017/18 campaign, you can do so here.