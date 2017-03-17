What type of horse would Huddersfield Town be?

Today is one of horse racing's biggest occasions, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, capturing the imaginations of people up and down the country.

The steeplechase event is the culmination of four-days worth of horse racing, around the Prestbury Park track in Gloucestershire.

And Huddersfield Town's squad and staff are not susceptible to the excitement of the races either with many keeping an eye on the action and placing bets on their fancied horses.

“Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead are the best when it comes to the horses,” Izzy Brown said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Town's trip to Bristol City this evening.

“Normally all the boys go for the same thing so when they come in the scenes in the changing room are crazy.

"But it's all good banter and it's great because it shows we all get on well off the pitch as well as on it.”

But has German Head Coach David Wagner even been swept up in all the furore of the week?

“I am aware of it because Hughesie (Andrew Hughes, First Team Coach) has been speaking about nothing else 24/7,” said Wagner.

And when asked what sort of horse Huddersfield Town would be if the Cheltenham Gold Cup was the equivalent of the SkyBet Championship promotion race, the Town boss was his typical enigmatic self.

“What is a horse that is not a horse? Maybe a reindeer or something like that,” quipped Wagner.

“We are not a real horse in this Championship race but we are certainly not a donkey either!”