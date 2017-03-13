Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler was delighted to record another clean sheet and win at Brentford , describing the feeling as 'unbelievable'.

The 6'1” defender helped David Wagner's side to a hard-fought 1-0 win at Griffin Park, recording a second successive SkyBet Championship clean sheet after winning by the same scoreline over Aston Villa at the John Smith's Stadium the previous Tuesday evening.

A large part of Town's success has been based on the solid foundations of Schindler's defensive partnership with fellow German Michael Hefele in which the side have recorded six wins out of the last nine on the road.

And although the player was delighted with the defensive display in West London, it was all about gaining another three points in Town's promotion push.

“For a defender it is always important to get a clean sheet and it's great to get two in a row,” said Schindler.

“But it was more important to get the three points which we did.

Rajiv van La Parra's first-half deflected effort was enough to separate the two sides but with so much riding on every game until the end of the season, it was a nervy finish as Brentford went in search of an equaliser.

“Of course, we have won a lot of games by just the one-goal margin and it would be nice to maybe win a game by more and not have to worry about the opposition equalising,” said the 26-year-old.

“I would appreciate it if we won games earlier but I think it shows our team spirit and that we have what it takes to win games whatever the scoreline.

“It's a pleasure to be in this team because we are all hard working characters and when we get the results like we are doing then it's unbelievable”.

After the win in the Capital, attention quickly turns to another tricky away clash at Bristol City on Friday evening with David Wagner's men having the chance to cut the gap at the top of the table to just three points – albeit for perhaps 24 hours only.

“We're confident going into Bristol,” Schindler said. “We will focus on the game and on the opponent

"But it's another massive three points we could get and that's has to be our aim."