The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells revealed that head coach David Wagner is in fact the bad cop around the training ground, with Christoph Buehler the good cop.

Town fans have previously assumed the assistant would be a harder taskmaster than the smiley Wagner, with Buehler rarely cracking a smile on the touchline.

But the forward revealed that Buehler is definitely the good cop to Wagner's bad cop in the pre-Brentford press conference.

"I'd probably say the manager is the bad cop and Christoph is the good cop!" said the Bermudian.

"They all have an understanding of how each week is set out and they have their roles and I think everyone is playing their part.

"I think Andy Hughes deserves the credit for our goal against Villa the other night and the manager stated that in the press which I think will give him confidence to understand what he's doing is working."