Aaron Mooy will be put through his paces in training tomorrow before David Wagner decides on the Huddersfield Town starting line-up against AFC Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old midfielder will not fly back into this country until tonight after helping Australia to reach the World Cup finals in Russia.

The £8m former Manchester City playmaker has had a gruelling trip around the globe, playing in Honduras last weekend before guiding the Socceroos through their second-leg play-off victory in Sydney.

Town head coach Wagner told a press conference at PPG Canalsider: “Aaron is flying back tonight.

“We have a lot of experience about Aaron Mooy and travelling from international breaks.

“I’ll speak to him, watch him in training tomorrow and we will make a decision whether he will play.”

Wagner reported keeper Jonas Lossl and defender Mathias Jorgensen are also returning injury-free from their successful qualifying campaign against the Republic of Ireland with Denmark.

“Our big advantage is that everyone who has come back from international duty is in a good mood and are fired up because of success with their countries,” added the boss.

“Bournemouth is a team I like.

“They like to play on the grass, but we feel prepared.

“Hopefully we have found some areas where we can hurt them – and I’m excited.”