Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is completely focused on tomorrow's trip to Turf Moor despite three of the 'big six' taking on the Terriers in the next five matches.

Town visit Burnley on Saturday before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the following fixture, with clashes against Manchester United and Liverpool coming after the trip to Swansea on October 14.

But Wagner is not concerned with pitting his wits against Mauricio Pellegrino, Jose Mourinho and good friend Jurgen Klopp just yet.

In his pre-Burnley press conference, he said: "Every game is a game which excites us and is an opportunity – we have a chance, like we have in every game, but we have to be focused and do everything right.

"I don't look too far ahead but it is all about Burnley on Saturday.

"We will take every opponent – it makes no sense to prioritise any game in the Premier League – we have a chance in each, some bigger than others."

And the boss' sentiments were echoed by forward Elias Kachunga shortly afterwards.

Town's top scorer from last season smiled when clashes against the big sides were mentioned, but remains focused on the task at hand.

He said: "We have to think about the next game, then after this we will prepare well for the really big teams.

"But every game we have to enjoy and also in the next game."