Wagner on 'once in career' squad togetherness at Town

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes the atmosphere in his squad's dressing room is one which players and managers may experience just once in a career.

Town have consistently proven their mettle this season in the Championship, leading the Terriers to fifth spot in the Championship table with a game in hand on their play-off chasing rivals.

And Town can secure a top six finish with a win over mid-table Wolves at Molineux this evening.

But even if Town were not to cement a play-off spot tonight, Wagner has praised his squad for their season and the atmosphere they have helped create at the Terriers' Canalside base.

"The achievement so far is incredible - unbelievable," said Wagner.

"No one can find real explanations why we as a club and as a football team are in this position.

"We know the explanations.

"We did a lot of things right. We have an unbelievable squad together, a togetherness in the dressing room which you maybe only find once in your career.

"This is why this team overachieved and over-performed consistently - because we have been in the top six I think over the whole season - maybe only one day we were not in the top six this season.

"This is an unbelievable consistent over-performance which the players delivered so far, but now we would like to bring this over the line and have a few more games after May 7."

Wagner himself admitted that Huddersfield Town may not be a name most fans expect to see in the top 10 of the Championship, but believes his squad are proving that no team have a right to finish higher than any other in the league - no matter their spending power or stature.

He said: "I have known before my first full year that the Championship is mad - the experience I had of last season has shown me this.

"But you see how very competitive this division is and how difficult it is to win football matches and collect points when see how many clubs under-performed in terms of results and points.

"If you watch the top 10 in the Championship and you see all the names, you think 'one name isn't the right one' - this is Huddersfield.

"Everybody else you may think they have the quality, the financial power, the club size to expect them there, but we have shown that there is no rule about who has the right to be in the top six or the top 10 in the Championship.

"You only have to work hard, find solutions and maybe go different ways, which is what we have done this season and now we'd like to bring it over the line."

The Terriers let slip their first opportunity at confirming a play-off spot on Saturday against Fulham, but Wagner is confident his players will show a reaction on Tuesday night.

He added: "I have no question mark and no doubt about the character of this dressing room.

"I totally know after nearly one year [in charge] everything about the character of every single player in this dressing room.

"And I know that they would really like to show a reaction tomorrow- but, as always, before the game nobody knows the result."