Huddersfield Town midfield maestro Aaron Mooy is back fresh from international duty - much to the pleasure of head coach David Wagner.

The Australian played against Iraq in Tehran on Thursday last week, but picked up a second yellow card of the Socceroos qualifying campaign - ruling him out of his nation's World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

The suspension allowed Mooy to return to West Yorkshire from Iran on Friday and the Aussie was back training with the Terriers at the start of the week.

And Wagner has pleased to have the 26-year-old back early from international duty.

"This was another positive message we had because of his suspension - because of his second yellow card - he was able to travel back last Friday.

"And started training this week with the group on Monday like everybody.

"So he is back fresh - the time change was not as big as we thought because he came from Iraq and not from Australia.

"This was an acceptable international break for Aaron Mooy from our point of view in terms of the flight hours and the time changes."