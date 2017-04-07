Queues outside the ticket office as season cards

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner hopes the Town fans will snap up the club's 2017/18 season cards which went on sale yesterday.

The club sold 15,001 cards last season and are hoping to to improve on that number for next season, with 17,000 available to Terriers fans.

There were queues outside the ticket office yesterday as the season cards went on sale, with many more people reserving theirs online and by post.

Next season will mark the first time that supporters can reserve a seat in the south stand (Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed) with their season tickets, with 1,200 available in on a first come, first served basis.

And the head coach is pleased to see the fans signing up for another season watching Town, whetehr that be in the Championship or the Premier League.

He said: "It looked similar to last season when the season card sell started.

"It's great to have them [the fans] immediately back.

"I hear the tickets for the seats behind the goal are very popular at the minute so hopefully we have a very quick 17,000 season tickets sold out!"