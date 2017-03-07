David Wagner on THAT Michael Hefele goal at Villa Park

David Wagner happy to be back in the dugout

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner's eyes lit up when asked about Michael Hefele's goal against Aston Villa back in August.

The German had been on the pitch less than a minute before grabbing the winner against the fallen Premier League side with his first touch in English football.

Villa keeper Pierluigi Gollini was chased down by the centre-half and could only direct his clearance on to Hefele's hip.

The ball cannoned off the big defender and nestled beautifully in the back of the home side's net.

On the goal, Wagner said: "I am very happy that he has shown that he is able to score other goals as well!

"Everybody knows this was something extraordinary and not a usual goal for him.

"But it was one of the craziest and exciting goals so far this season because it was his first goal in British football!"