"Best regards to him" - David Wagner on Ian Holloway

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner offered QPR manager Ian Holloway his "best regards" at Thursday's press conference after the Terriers avoided relegation by beating Leeds last weekend.

The Hoops' boss predicted Town to finish in 23rd place at the start of the season, but Wagner's side is mixing it with the big guns in the Championship - currently sat fourth in the league.

Holloway was parachuted in to Loftus Road after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was sacked in November and the Bristol-born boss now finds his side in a relegation scrap.

The two sides face each other in West London this weekend and Wagner admitted he had heard Holloway's predictions earlier in the season.

He said: "I have heard a few sentences from him!

"With the last result last Saturday we avoided to get relegated so best regards to him!"