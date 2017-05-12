Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is not one to look at the stats - he's made that clear since his arrival at the John Smith's Stadium a year and a half ago.
Wagner has previously stated he is no "stats freak", but that doesn't stop the odd piece of information being thrown his way at a press conference.
This week was no different, with the head coach being asked whether he was ready to break Town's duck in home play-off ties.
Wagner replied: "Another history!
"I'm not sure how many press conferences we've had now this season where I always get a question: 'okay they've never won in Newcastle since whenever', 'never get a point against Aston Villa!'.
"Another stat where we have the chance to show that stats will not always be the truth for the future"