Huddersfield Town travel to Hillsborough today to play one of the biggest matches in their recent history.

The winner will go on to face Reading at Wembley for a place in the top tier of English football - somewhere Town haven't been in 45 years.

The match is perfectly set up after a goalless draw in the first leg, with both sides having to win in South Yorkshire to advance to the final.

Both David Wagner and Carlos Carvalhal were pleased with Sunday's result, but the Town boss admitted it could have been better for his side.

Town knocked at the Wednesday door, but could not find the back of the net as the Owls frustrated the Terriers.

But that hasn't put off the German head coach, who is confident his side can do the business at HIllsborough.

