Huddersfield Town beat Reading FC via a penalty shootout yesterday to clinch promotion to the promised land of the Premier League.

Michael Hefele missed an early spot kick, but Danny Ward denied Jordan Obita from the spot after Liam Moore had blazed over, giving Christopher Schindler the opportunity to seal promotion from the spot.

The centre-back duly delivered, sending the 39,000 Town fans present into delirium and the Terriers into the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

In his post-match press conference, the boss started out by apologising for smelling like champagne before discussing his happiness and pride for his players.

Wagner also thanked the dedicated Town support and chairman Dean Hoyle who backed "nearly all" of the head coach's ideas throughout the season.

You can watch the press conference in its entirety in the video above.