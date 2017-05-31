The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a day every Huddersfield Town will never forget as the club were promoted to the top-flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

Nothing could split the sides over 120 goalless minutes at Wembley, with David Wagner's men eventually emerging triumphant via a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win.

Despite Michael Hefele missing Town's second spot-kick, Liam Moore blazed over the bar for the Royals with Jordan Obita's effort expertly saved by keeper Danny Ward.

Up-stepped Christopher Schindler to convert the decisive penalty to send the 39,000 Blue White Army into delirium as the Yorkshire club joined England's elite for the first time since 1972.

And as ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, and was on hand to capture it all from Wembley Way to lifting the trophy via the penalty shoot-out drama.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT.