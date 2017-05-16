The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's not hard to see that Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga is enjoying playing for the West Yorkshire club.

Just get him talking about Town's supporters and a smile washes across his face.

The Congolese international has become a firm fan favourite since joining Town - initially on loan - from FC Ingolstadt 04 last summer, and it's safe to say the feeling is mutual.

Ahead of the second leg of the Terriers' Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, Kachunga was asked how much he enjoyed the German-influenced support in the South Stand - with the tifos, flags and banners displayed ahead of the matches.

Although the 25-year-old acknowledged the North Stand Loyals' sterling efforts this season, he also revealed he enjoyed playing in front of what he called the "classic British supporters".

He said: "Yeah, but I like also the support from the classic English supporters.

"They celebrate also when you make a good defensive tackle.

"It is not always normal in Germany that the people stand up and push you only because you made a run for the defence.

"I like this here and I like the supporters in Huddersfield.

"I'm very happy to be here."

The forward admitted it was a hard decision to come to the UK and learn a new language, but the welcome he received in West Yorkshire was exceptional and helped him to settle quickly.

"I've settled very well," he added.

"I like this area here - everyone is so good to me and helped me so much to come good for this club.

"The beginning of the season was hard for me: new country, new language, new league, new team - everything was new for me.

"But everyone gave me a good welcome here and that's why I've played so good this season."